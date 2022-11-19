Left Menu

Accused Sufiyan sent to judicial remand, lawyers protest in court

A day after his arrest, a man accused of murdering a 19-year-old girl was sent to jail on Saturday by judicial officers who heard the matter in an ambulance in which he was brought to the court, amid protests by lawyers.According to the prosecution, the accused Sufiyan was exerting illegal pressure on the girl to convert and marry him.

According to the prosecution, the accused Sufiyan was exerting illegal pressure on the girl to convert and marry him. He was arrested on Friday after a police encounter here during which he was shot in the leg and was brought to the court this afternoon in an ambulance. However, it became impossible to take him out of the vehicle and enter the court as many lawyers gathered at the site and started protesting.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ravi Kumar Gupta and additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Mohammed Arif Khan then came out to the vehicle.

The CJM sent the accused to jail till December 3 in the murder case, while the AJM remanded him in judicial custody till December 2 for possession of an illegal weapon which was recovered during the encounter and sent him to jail till December 2.

Sufiyan had pushed the victim down a four-storied building, it is alleged.

She succumbed to her injuries and Sufiyan fled from the spot. Later, the police arrested him on November 18.

