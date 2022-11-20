COP27 summit agrees climate deal
Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 09:08 IST
The COP27 summit on Sunday agreed an overarching climate deal at a closing plenary session in Sharm el-Sheikh.
COP27 president Sameh Shoukry brought the gavel down to signify the document representing the political agreement at the conference had been approved by consensus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharm el-Sheikh
- Sameh Shoukry
Advertisement