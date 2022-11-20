Man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son

A crime similar to the brutal killing of Shraddha Walker has surfaced in West Bengal, where an ex-navy man was killed and his body was chopped into pieces and dumped in a number of places allegedly by his son.

Police has arrested the man's wife and son on Saturday, who claimed to be ''continously tortured'' by the former navy man Ujjwal Chakraborty, a senior police officer of Baruipur police district in South 24 Parganas said.

According to the police, Chakraborty had hit his head on a chair at his home at Baruipur after being pushed by his son, a carpentry student at a polytechnic, who then allegedly strangled him to death on November 12.

55-year-old Chakraborty had retired from the navy about 12 years ago.

''After killing Chakraborty, his wife and son took his body to the bathroom. The son then used a hacksaw from his carpentry class kit bag to cut the body into six pieces and then dumped them in and around their neighbourhood,'' the police officer said.

The son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least six trips in his cycle and dumped them around 500 m away at Khas Mallick and Dehimedan Malla areas, he said.

''Chakraborty's two legs have been recovered from under a garbage dump, while the head and stomach were fished out of a pond in Dehimedan Malla,'' he said.

Search is on for other parts of the body, including hands, is still on.

The mother-son duo came under police suspicion when they lodged a missing diary in the wee hours of November 15.

''The time when they went to Baruipur police station to lodge the missing complaint was what struck us. We found discrepancies in their versions and grilled them. Finally the son admitted to the crime,'' the police officer said. Initial probe revealed that Chakraborty had refused his son a sum of Rs 3,000 to appear in an examination, following which there was a fight between them.

''Chakraborty had slapped his son, who in retaliation pushed his father who fell unconscious after hitting his head against a chair. The son then strangled him to death,'' the police officer said.

Shraddha Walker had been brutally killed and her body was chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla in Delhi.

