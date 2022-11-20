Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cambodia on Nov 23

Singh will pay the two-day official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Samdech Pichey Sena TEA Banh, the defence ministry here said in a statement.Cambodia, as the chair of ADMM-Plus, is hosting the ninth annual meeting at Siem Reap, Cambodia and Singh will address the forum on November 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 18:15 IST
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cambodia on Nov 23
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Cambodia from November 22-23 to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting. Singh will pay the two-day official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Samdech Pichey Sena TEA Banh, the defence ministry here said in a statement.

Cambodia, as the chair of ADMM-Plus, is hosting the ninth annual meeting at Siem Reap, Cambodia and Singh will address the forum on November 23. He will also call on the Prime Minister of Cambodia, the statement said.

''To commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations, India and Cambodia will co-chair the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting on November 22, presided over by Rajnath Singh. Various initiatives to boost India-ASEAN partnership are planned to be announced during the meeting,'' it said. India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992 and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, ADMM-Plus ministers have been meeting annually to further the dialogue and cooperation amongst ASEAN and the Plus countries. India and ASEAN have elevated their relationship to 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in November 2022, the statement said. Apart from the ADMM-Plus and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers' meeting, Singh will hold bilateral discussions with defence ministers of the participating countries. During the talks, Singh will discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial engagements, the defence ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022