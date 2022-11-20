Heroin worth crores of rupees seized in J-K's Baramulla
The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said.
- Country:
- India
Security forces recovered heroin worth crores in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.
During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.
When police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance worth crores of rupees in his possession, he said. The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said. Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said.
A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Positive Kashmir Football Championship: J-K Bank to face FC ONE in title clash
Snow in higher reaches, rains in plains of Kashmir bring down mercury
CBI arrests four people, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, in JK sub-inspectors' recruitment scam: Officials.
FEATURE-Kashmir's farmers suffer floods and drought as glaciers melt
Amid truce along LOC, traditional revelry return to wedding in borders areas of Kashmir