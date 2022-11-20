Left Menu

NCPCR launches training module for Child Welfare Committee members

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also launched the GHAR - GO Home and Re-Unite Portal for Restoration and Repatriation of Child which addresses the amended roles of CWCs and District Child Protection Officer DCPOs for children in need of care and protection.The module was launched at an event during which a video message of Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani was played.

Apex child rights body NCPCR on Sunday launched a training module for Child Welfare Committees to enhance knowledge and improve skills of its members in delivering effective and timely service for protection and rehabilitation of children. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also launched the 'GHAR - GO Home and Re-Unite' (Portal for Restoration and Repatriation of Child) which addresses the amended roles of CWCs and District Child Protection Officer (DCPOs) for children in need of care and protection.

The module was launched at an event during which a video message of Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani was played. Irani appealed to all CWCs and DCPOs to implement the amendment of JJ Act and Rules, 2021 & 2022.

According to a statement, the 'Training Modules for the CWCs, protocols for Restoration and Repatriation of Children' has been formulated with an aim to bring the roles and responsibilities of CWCs at one place comprehensively. The module is a 15-day programme for training CWCs. It is divided into 63 sessions of over 72-hour duration. The participants would be required to spend an average of four hours 50 minutes in the training per day, it stated. The key objective of the programme is to enhance the functional knowledge, improve relevant skills of the CWC members and its chairperson to deliver effective and timely service for protection and rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection, children in conflict with law, and also to provide protection to the orphan, abandoned and surrendered children, it said.

'GHAR - GO Home and Re-Unite portal, developed by NCPCR aims to addresses the amended roles of CWCs and district child protection units in matters where children are in need of care and protection, it said. The portal has digital tracking and monitoring of children who are in the JJ system and have to be repatriated to another country/state/district, the statement said. It also looks into digital transfer of cases of children to the concerned JJB/CWC of the state. It will help in speedy repatriation of children, the statement added.

