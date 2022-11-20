Six held in Odisha for murdering quack after he asked Rs 500 for treatment

Six people, including two teenagers, were held on Sunday for allegedly murdering a quack in Odisha's Ganjam district after he refused to treat one of the accused for free, police said.

The incident happened on Friday near Gunduripalli in the Khallikote police station area, they said.

Jaya Kumar Mohanty, 64, of Sankuda village demanded Rs 500 from one Anil Kumar Sabar, 20, to treat his wound. When Anil refused to pay him, Mohanty declined to treat him and left the place, police said.

Anil along with the two teenagers, aged 11 and 14, intercepted Mohanty on the outskirts of the village and attacked him, they said.

Some villagers got to know about the incident and informed the police when Anil was trying to bury the body with the help of the two teenagers and three other people.

''Police immediately rushed to the spot and seized the body when they were trying to bury it,'' said Jagannath Mallick, the inspector-in-charge of Khallikote police station.

However, the accused persons managed to flee the spot and they were arrested on Sunday, he said.

An investigation is underway to find if any other person is involved in the murder, he added.

