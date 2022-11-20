Dubai ruler arrives in Qatar for World Cup open
The vice president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also Dubai's ruler, arrived in Qatar for the World Cup opening on Sunday, Qatar's news agency.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt last year ended a 3-1/2 year boycott of Qatar, but ties between Abu Dhabi and Doha have not warmed at the same pace as Riyadh and Cairo whose leaders arrived in Doha for the opening ceremony.
