Left Menu

Coastal police SHO accused in rape case suspended

Kerala police on Sunday said they have suspended Bekkal coastal police station house officer SHO P R Sunu, an accused in multiple criminal cases with the latest being a case of rape.ADGP Law and order M R Ajith Kumar said the suspension was based on a report filed by the Ernakulam city police commissioner C H Nagaraju stating that Sunu has connections with allegedly undesirable elements.Thrikkakara police, in Ernakulam district, recently registered a rape case against Sunu and others over the complaint of a woman and took him into custody.The investigation into that case is on.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:54 IST
Coastal police SHO accused in rape case suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Sunday said they have suspended Bekkal coastal police station house officer (SHO) P R Sunu, an accused in multiple criminal cases with the latest being a case of rape.

ADGP (Law and order) M R Ajith Kumar said the suspension was based on a report filed by the Ernakulam city police commissioner C H Nagaraju stating that Sunu has connections with allegedly undesirable elements.

Thrikkakara police, in Ernakulam district, recently registered a rape case against Sunu and others over the complaint of a woman and took him into custody.

''The investigation into that case is on. However, he was suspended over the report that he has connections with undesirable elements in society,'' Kumar told PTI.

Nagaraju said there were over four criminal cases registered against the police official, who has also faced departmental action over 10 times.

''The Thrikkakara police had earlier taken him into custody as part of the investigation into the rape case. However, the arrest was not recorded as there was not much evidence,'' Nagaraju said.

Incidentally, Sunu today took charge at the coastal police station after being released from custody and was later instructed to go on leave.

Police sources said the accused officer and others had sexually assaulted the woman, whose husband was jailed in some case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022