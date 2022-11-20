Left Menu

Three abducted girls recovered from J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:03 IST
Three girls including two teenagers, who were reported abducted from Poonch six days ago, were recovered from nearby Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

An information was received at Police Post Behramgalla in Poonch on November 14 that three girls – aged 16, 17 and 20 years - have been kidnapped by unidentified persons, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, he said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Surankote and the investigation was taken up by Incharge police post Behramgalla Sub-inspector Sushant Singh.

During the course of investigation, all the angles were investigated thoroughly and few suspects were picked up and were put to sustained interrogation but no clue could be struck out, the spokesman said.

Looking into the sensitivity of the case, Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Baskotra constituted a special team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Surankot Tanveer Jeelani.

During the further course of investigation, some more suspected persons were picked up and technical assistance of Cyber Cell of Poonch Police was sought and finally the kidnapped girls were recovered from Rajouri, the spokesman said.

He said the recovered girls were handed over to the legal heirs after all legal formalities were fulfilled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

