Mehrauli killing: Delhi cops record statements of three persons in Vasai

A team of Delhi Police investigating the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Sunday recorded statements of three persons at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

One of the trio is associated with a movers and packers firm through which the accused, Aaftab Poonawala (28), had shifted his belongings from his Vasai (East) flat to Chhattarpur in Delhi, he said, adding Aaftab approached the firm on June 5. Another person is the owner of the flat in Mira Road area near Mumbai where Aaftab's family members were staying till 15 days ago (before becoming untraceable), he said. Details regarding the third person who recorded the statement are not available. They recorded their statements at the Vasai crime branch office. The Delhi Police team on Sunday visited Naya Nagar locality in the Mira Road area as part of the investigation, the official said. Walkar (27), a call centre employee, was allegedly killed by Aaftab in Delhi in May this year. He chopped her body into multiple pieces and preserved them in a fridge for almost three weeks at their flat before disposing of them over several days. The Delhi Police team is in Manikpur in Vasai, which is the native area of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police team recorded statements of four persons in Palghar, including two men from whom Walkar had sought assistance after she was assaulted by Aaftab in 2020, officials earlier said.

The other two persons whose statements were recorded are a former manager of the call centre in Mumbai, where Shraddha was working, and her female friend.

The Delhi Police on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips prompted Aaftab to kill his partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)