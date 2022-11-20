Maha: Man ends life after losing money in cricket betting
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man undergoing depression due to heavy financial losses in cricket betting allegedly committed suicide in Koradi in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.
His father had paid off some of his debts, which was running into several lakh rupees, the official added.
Prashant Sarkar hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday, after which an accidental death case was registered, the Koradi police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement