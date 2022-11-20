Maha: Man ends life after losing money in cricket betting

A 25-year-old man undergoing depression due to heavy financial losses in cricket betting allegedly committed suicide in Koradi in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

His father had paid off some of his debts, which was running into several lakh rupees, the official added.

Prashant Sarkar hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday, after which an accidental death case was registered, the Koradi police station official said.

