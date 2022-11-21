Malaysia's palace asks political blocs to submit PM candidates by Tuesday

Malaysia's palace extended a deadline for political parties to submit their prime minister candidates to Tuesday at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT), it said in a statement.

Competing coalitions were initially asked to submit candidates by 2 p.m. on Monday, after a general election resulted in a hung parliament.

