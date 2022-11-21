Left Menu

2 criminals who fled from Patna jail killed in encounter in Varanasi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:42 IST
Two brothers, both wanted criminals in Bihar, who escaped from a jail in Bihar's Patna were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Varanasi, officials said here on Monday. Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said the two were injured during the exchange of fire with an Uttar Pradesh police team which was probing the case of a sub-inspector's service pistol being looted in the Badagaon area.

He said the two were involved in the loot of the weapon which has been recovered from them.

They were rushed to the hospital where they died during treatment, he said.

Later, they were identified as brothers -- Rajnish alias Barua and Manish -- from Bihar's Samastipur, he said, adding their brother Lallan, who was also there, managed to flee from the scene.

According to information received from the Bihar police, the three are notorious criminals and had recently fled from the Patna jail and were wanted by the police there, the officer said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

