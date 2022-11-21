Arun Goel appointed as new Election Commissioner
Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Shri Kumar said that vast & diverse administrative experience of Shri Goel will further strengthen the Commission’s endeavours in ensuring the electoral process more inclusive, accessible and participative.
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, who is currently in Nepal as International Observer for their ongoing national elections, personally called and congratulated Shri Arun Goel on his appointment. Welcoming him to the Election Commission, Shri Kumar said that vast & diverse administrative experience of Shri Goel will further strengthen the Commission's endeavours in ensuring the electoral process more inclusive, accessible, and participative.
ARUN GOEL, IAS (Punjab Cadre – 1985 Batch)
Post Graduate in Development Economics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge, England with Distinction
M.Sc. Mathematics
POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF INDIA PERIOD Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries 2020 - 2022
(Catalyzed E-Vehicle movement in India to a Tipping Point)
Secretary, Ministry of Culture 2018 - 2019
AS&FA, Ministry of Labour & Employment 2017
Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority 2015 - 2016
Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue 2012 - 2014
Joint Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development 2011
POSTINGS IN GOVERNMENT OF PUNJABPrincipal Secretary (Power & Irrigation) 2010
Principal Secretary (Housing & Urban Development) 2007 - 2009
Secretary, Department of Expenditure 2006
Managing Director, Punjab Industries & Export 2003 - 2005
Corporation
Managing Director, Punjab Warehousing Corporation 2001 - 2002
District Election Officer /Collector, Ludhiana 1995 - 2000
Managing Director, Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism 1994
Development Corporation
District Election Officer /Collector, Bhatinda 1993
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Election Commission
- Nepal
- Arun Goel
- Rajiv Kumar
ALSO READ
Nepal fully prepared to conduct general elections peacefully on Nov 20: Election Commission chief
Election Commission rejects BJP's request to accept poll nominations on public holiday on Nov 12: official
State Election Commissioner holds high-level meeting on preparations for MCD polls
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav writes to Election Commission on tampering of voter's list in UP polls
Mehbooba's attack on election commission reflects her frustration: BJP