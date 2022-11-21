Left Menu

Shahjahanpur DM orders religious places to install CCTV cameras

The Shahjahanpur district magistrate has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at all religious places here following the alleged desecration of the Quran at a mosque earlier this month.On November 2, a copy of the Quran was found burnt at the mosque located in the Kotwali area of Shahjahanpur, after which a large number of people held a demonstration there. All major religious places will install the cameras in the first phase, and the smaller ones will follow, he said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 16:59 IST
Shahjahanpur DM orders religious places to install CCTV cameras
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahjahanpur district magistrate has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at all religious places here following the alleged desecration of the Quran at a mosque earlier this month.

On November 2, a copy of the Quran was found burnt at the mosque located in the Kotwali area of Shahjahanpur, after which a large number of people held a demonstration there. The police swung into action and arrested Taj Mohammad for the incident the next morning.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Monday told PTI that when he inspected the mosque, he found no cameras were installed there. The accused was traced with the help of CCTV footage from a camera installed in a shop right in front of the mosque, he said.

Keeping this in view, instructions have been given to install CCTV cameras at all religious places. All major religious places will install the cameras in the first phase, and the smaller ones will follow, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022