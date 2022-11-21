Mumbai: Case filed for fraudulent messages by someone posing as top film and music firm's MD

A case has been registered against unidentified person/s for posing as the managing director of a top film production and music firm and sending messages with the objective of gaining economic, commercial or other advantages, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The complaint was registered by T-Series after one Navdeep Kaur received messages from someone posing as the firm's managing director Bhushan Kumar, the Amboli police station official said.

''It appears some miscreants are trying to impersonate the MD with the objective of gaining undue economic, commercial or other advantage from various third parties. Accused used the name of MD as well as fraudulently mis-represented and mischievously negotiated on behalf of complainant and its MD,'' the official said quoting the complaint.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

