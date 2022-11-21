Left Menu

Chandru Iyer appointed British Deputy High Commissioner

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:20 IST
Chandru Iyer appointed British Deputy High Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the United Kingdom’s new Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala and be based in Bengaluru. He would also serve as Deputy Trade Commissioner (investment), South Asia.

His mandate is to bolster the UK’s relations with the two States, deepening government, business and people links, said a statement from the British Deputy High Commission.

In addition to his trade responsibilities, he would promote the UK as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment from India and the wider region, it said.

Chandru’s crossborder international business development experience will help further strengthen the strong relationship between the UK and South Asia,” the Deputy High Commission said.

Commencing his role in November 2022, Chandru would focus on strengthening partnership with the government, promotion of business and trade links and bolster people-to-people relationships among Karnataka, Kerala, and the UK, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022