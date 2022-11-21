Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:16 IST
Two drug peddlers arrested
Two drug peddlers were arrested after brown sugar was seized from their possession in Mango area here, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar said acting on a tip-off that some people were trading in drugs in a fish market near Mango bridge on Sunday, a police team went to the spot.

The SP said the team on reaching the spot found two persons on a pick-up van bearing West Bengal registration number engaged in illegal activity.

Following a body search, police found brown sugar from their possession and from the pick-up van, Vijay Shankar said while addressing a press conference.

Both the peddlers were arrested after a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered.

The cost of the contraband was estimated at around Rs 80,000 in the market, he said.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

