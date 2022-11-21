Two drug peddlers arrested

Two drug peddlers were arrested after brown sugar was seized from their possession in Mango area here, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar said acting on a tip-off that some people were trading in drugs in a fish market near Mango bridge on Sunday, a police team went to the spot.

The SP said the team on reaching the spot found two persons on a pick-up van bearing West Bengal registration number engaged in illegal activity.

Following a body search, police found brown sugar from their possession and from the pick-up van, Vijay Shankar said while addressing a press conference.

Both the peddlers were arrested after a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered.

The cost of the contraband was estimated at around Rs 80,000 in the market, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)