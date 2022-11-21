Left Menu

2 men held with 13 Kg heroin in Punjab

Following inputs, a police team laid a trap near the bypass by setting up a check barrier and successfully arrested both the accused when they alighted from the bus with a bag having 13 kg heroin, a statement quoting him said.

2 men held with 13 Kg heroin in Punjab
Punjab Police on Monday arrested two men in Amritsar and recovered 13 kg heroin from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhvir Singh alias Kala and Binder Singh alias Bindu, both residents of Rajasthan, he said.

Yadav said Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Wing in Amritsar had received information that two persons travelling in a bus were trying to smuggle a huge quantity of heroin to Rajasthan and are expected to depart by a bus near Verka Bypass. Following inputs, a police team laid a trap near the bypass by setting up a check barrier and successfully arrested both the accused when they alighted from the bus with a bag having 13 kg heroin, a statement quoting him said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act, he added.

Police said further investigations are on to find out the source of the drug and its destination.

