Punjab Engineering College hands over 'Kanpur 1' aircraft to IAF Heritage Centre

Indian Air Force's (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up here on Monday received the indigenously designed and built ''Kanpur-1'' aircraft which was at display in Punjab Engineering College since 1967.

This single engine rare machine had been designed & built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958.

A ceremony for taking over this indigenous machine was hosted at Aeronautical Engineering division of the PEC, a defence release here said.

The aircraft has been received by Air Marshal R Radhish, headquarters Western Air Command from Baldev Setia, Director PEC, the release said. The vintage queen aircraft was gifted to the PEC by Harjinder Singh in year 1967 and shares a strong bond with aviation heritage. The Kanpur-1 will be displayed along with other aircraft in IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18 here, it said. According to the release, the aircraft is a testimony to be seen as moment of glory for future generations to understand significance of self reliance, innovation and dream of 'Make in India'.

Kanpur-1 aircraft in IAF Heritage Centre will not only hold heritage values but also build strong relationship between Punjab Engineering College and Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Radhish said IAF Heritage Centre was tipped as a dream project of Chandigarh Administration visualized by Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, the release said.

The IAF Heritage Centre, Chandigarh will comprise artifacts, simulators and interactive boards, in order to highlight the various facets of IAF. It will showcase the important role played by IAF for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, beside the war. It will also house various vintage aircraft. The Heritage Centre will go a long way to motivate and inspire the youth to get associated with IAF as their dream career, it said.

