Left Menu

Punjab Engineering College hands over 'Kanpur 1' aircraft to IAF Heritage Centre

Indian Air Forces IAF Heritage Centre being set up here on Monday received the indigenously designed and built Kanpur-1 aircraft which was at display in Punjab Engineering College since 1967.This single engine rare machine had been designed built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958.A ceremony for taking over this indigenous machine was hosted at Aeronautical Engineering division of the PEC, a defence release here said.The aircraft has been received by Air Marshal R Radhish, headquarters Western Air Command from Baldev Setia, Director PEC, the release said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:23 IST
Punjab Engineering College hands over 'Kanpur 1' aircraft to IAF Heritage Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force's (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up here on Monday received the indigenously designed and built ''Kanpur-1'' aircraft which was at display in Punjab Engineering College since 1967.

This single engine rare machine had been designed & built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958.

A ceremony for taking over this indigenous machine was hosted at Aeronautical Engineering division of the PEC, a defence release here said.

The aircraft has been received by Air Marshal R Radhish, headquarters Western Air Command from Baldev Setia, Director PEC, the release said. The vintage queen aircraft was gifted to the PEC by Harjinder Singh in year 1967 and shares a strong bond with aviation heritage. The Kanpur-1 will be displayed along with other aircraft in IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18 here, it said. According to the release, the aircraft is a testimony to be seen as moment of glory for future generations to understand significance of self reliance, innovation and dream of 'Make in India'.

Kanpur-1 aircraft in IAF Heritage Centre will not only hold heritage values but also build strong relationship between Punjab Engineering College and Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Radhish said IAF Heritage Centre was tipped as a dream project of Chandigarh Administration visualized by Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, the release said.

The IAF Heritage Centre, Chandigarh will comprise artifacts, simulators and interactive boards, in order to highlight the various facets of IAF. It will showcase the important role played by IAF for humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, beside the war. It will also house various vintage aircraft. The Heritage Centre will go a long way to motivate and inspire the youth to get associated with IAF as their dream career, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022