Left Menu

Maha: BJP leader Chitra Wagh, two MLAs acquitted in 2021 Mantralaya protest case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:32 IST
Maha: BJP leader Chitra Wagh, two MLAs acquitted in 2021 Mantralaya protest case
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court on Monday acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh and MLAs Manisha Chaudhary and Bharti Lavekar in a 2021 case for protesting and sloganeering against the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led Maharashtra government.

A case was registered by Marine Drive police in September 2021 against the trio, who were protesting outside Mantralaya, the state secretariat, seeking a special Assembly session to discuss incidents of atrocities on women.

Magistrate N A Patel on Monday acquitted Wagh, Chaudhary and Lavekar. A detailed order giving reasons for the acquittal would be made available later.

At the time of the protest, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits assembly of more than four people in the same area, was in force amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022