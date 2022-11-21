K'taka HC questions anti-conversion law petitioner over cases against him for forced conversion

The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked a petitioner who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the recent anti-conversion law enacted by the state government to explain the two cases against him for alleged forced conversion.

The PIL filed by Victor Martis from Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district, came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice P B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

His counsel argued that the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act enacted by the state government is ''anti-constitutional'' and therefore should be set aside.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, arguing on behalf of the state, said the petitioner himself faces two cases of forced conversion. So, a PIL on his behalf should not be entertained.

The HC then questioned the counsel for Victor Martis about the criminal cases. The counsel contended that the criminal cases would be challenged in the courts.

The HC said that challenging those cases was left to the accused but a PIL by the same person who is accused in cases related to the Act cannot be entertained.

It gave him one week to make his submission on the issue and adjourned the hearing of the case to November 28. PTI COR RS HDA

