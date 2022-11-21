Left Menu

K'taka HC questions anti-conversion law petitioner over cases against him for forced conversion

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:41 IST
K'taka HC questions anti-conversion law petitioner over cases against him for forced conversion
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked a petitioner who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the recent anti-conversion law enacted by the state government to explain the two cases against him for alleged forced conversion.

The PIL filed by Victor Martis from Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district, came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice P B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

His counsel argued that the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act enacted by the state government is ''anti-constitutional'' and therefore should be set aside.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, arguing on behalf of the state, said the petitioner himself faces two cases of forced conversion. So, a PIL on his behalf should not be entertained.

The HC then questioned the counsel for Victor Martis about the criminal cases. The counsel contended that the criminal cases would be challenged in the courts.

The HC said that challenging those cases was left to the accused but a PIL by the same person who is accused in cases related to the Act cannot be entertained.

It gave him one week to make his submission on the issue and adjourned the hearing of the case to November 28. PTI COR RS HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022