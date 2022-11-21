Left Menu

Body of woman found in Gurugram

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 302 murder, 201 hiding evidence of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase-1 police station, officials said.The postmortem report suggests that the throat of the woman was slit and her wrist slashed by a knife.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit and her wrist slashed in a slum on the Mehrauli road here, police said on Monday. The woman has been identified as Anjana, they said. According to the police, a man named Harkesh who works as a mason and is a native of Rajasthan's Madhogarh, went out to work with his wife on Sunday morning. When he returned, Harkesh found his daughter's body lying in the pool of blood, police said. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase-1 police station, officials said.

The postmortem report suggests that the throat of the woman was slit and her wrist slashed by a knife. No other injury marks were found on her body, police said. ''The family of the deceased have not blamed anyone for the murder. It is suspected that the woman was killed in her sleep by her acquaintance,'' said Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer of the DLF phase 1 police station.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

