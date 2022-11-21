Left Menu

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:31 IST
Kanpur violence: FIR against arrested bizman, family members
An FIR has been registered against Mukhtar alias Baba Biryani, who was arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence on June 3, police said on Monday.

Mukhtar, who owns a chain of restaurants, has been booked on charges of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and using forged documents related to enemy property, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Ravindra Kumar said.

The FIR, registered on Sunday night, also names 11 other people: Mukhtar's wife Gulshan Jahan, daughters Naaz Aisha, Anjum Aara, sons in-law Shahid Alam and Pervez; Kamna Begum, Meraj Aisha, Irshad Ahmad, Iqbal Ahmad, Imran Ahmad, Sufia and the then Bank of Baroda Kidwai Nagar branch manager, the DCP added.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Vipin Kumar, an accountant at Sadar tehsil office.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the accused people had taken a loan of Rs 1.66 crore by mortgaging eight properties, of which one was ''enemy property''.

Two more properties that were mortgaged were in the process of being declared as enemy properties, police said.

Enemy properties are the left behind assets of Indians who took Chinese and Pakistani nationalities after wars with those countries.

The government took over these properties under The Defence of India Act, 1962, after their migration and change in nationality.

Kumar in his complaint said the bank officials did not wish to seek a prior report from the revenue department and municipal corporation before mortgaging the properties.

Surprisingly, the bank officials settled the issue, closed the loan account and returned the property papers on April 25 after Mukhtar and the other accused paid the borrowed money, the FIR stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

