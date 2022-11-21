Blast in Afghan capital kills two
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:44 IST
Two people were killed in an explosion that struck a car in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, police said.
"Two have been killed due to a blast in a Corolla-type car...The identity of those killed is not clear yet," said Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul's Taliban-run police.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast on Monday evening. Several attacks have taken place on civilian and Taliban administration targets in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Corolla
- Kabul
- Khalid Zadran
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
- Islamic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West is moving too slowly in engaging with Taliban: US Representative
Afghanistan: Retired govt employees protest against Taliban for non-payment of pensions in Kabul
Former Afghan Prez Hamid Karzai's brother detained by Taliban: Report
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms
Afghanistan: Taliban member kills young girl after she rejected marriage proposal