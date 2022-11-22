Factory fire kills 38 in Chinese city of Anyang

A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, state media reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District or "High-tech Zone" in Anyang City, the report said.

Two people are missing, state media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)