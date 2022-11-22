Left Menu

Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested along IB in J-K: BSF

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:05 IST
A Pakistani intruder was killed and another arrested on Tuesday as the BSF foiled their separate attempts to infiltrate into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

The infiltration attempts were scuttled by the alert troops in Arnia sector of Jammu and Ramgarh sector in Samba district in the early hours of the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

Giving details, he said the BSF troops opened fire on a Pakistani intruder when he was noticed aggressively approaching towards the border fence in Arnia sector.

''He was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed. Finding no other alternative, the troops fired and killed him,'' the spokesperson said.

In another incident, the spokesperson said troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB in Ramgarh sector.

''He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from his possession so far,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the entire area in both the sectors is being thoroughly searched.

