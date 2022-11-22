Left Menu

Russia urges restraint by Turkey in Syria -envoy

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:24 IST
Moscow believes that Turkey should refrain from the use of "excessive" military force in Syria, with a search needed to find a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday, citing the country's Syria envoy.

Moscow would work with partners to find a solution to the conflict, they reported the envoy, Alexander Lavrentyev, as saying. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

