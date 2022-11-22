Left Menu

PM Modi to give appointment letters to 71,000 recruits at 'Rozgar Mela'

The letters will be handed over as part of the governments Rozgar Mela employment fair, The Prime Ministers Office said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:25 IST
PM Modi to give appointment letters to 71,000 recruits at 'Rozgar Mela'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Tuesday via video conferencing and also address them, his office said. The letters will be handed over as part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), The Prime Minister's Office said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly. Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people.

Physical copies of appointment letters will be handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, the office said.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles, it added. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on the igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022