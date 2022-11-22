Delhi Police gets four more days of custody of Poonawala

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his 27-year-old live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembered her body, said a senior official.

Poonawala's five-day police custody ended today. ''Police sought an extension of his (Poonawala''s) police custody remand since the investigation is still underway. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence,'' a Delhi Police official said. Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

