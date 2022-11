BRIEF-GSK Withdraws U.S. Marketing Authorisation For Blood Cancer Drug Blenrep

GSK plc: * GSK PLC - BLENREP US UPDATE

* GSK PLC - BLENREP US UPDATE * GSK - HAS INITIATED PROCESS FOR WITHDRAWAL OF US MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR BLENREP

* GSK: INITIATED PROCESS FOR WITHDRAWAL OF US MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR BLENREP * GSK - REQUEST BASED ON OUTCOME OF DREAMM-3 PHASE III CONFIRMATORY TRIAL, WHICH DID NOT MEET REQUIREMENTS OF US FDA ACCELERATED APPROVAL REGULATIONS

* GSK - PATIENTS CURRENTLY BEING TREATED WITH BLENREP SHOULD CONSULT THEIR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER * GSK - PATIENTS ALREADY ENROLLED IN BLENREP REMS PROGRAMME WILL HAVE OPTION TO ENROL IN A COMPASSIONATE USE PROGRAMME TO CONTINUE TO ACCESS TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

