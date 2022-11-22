Harris says U.S. stands with Philippines against coercion in South China Sea
Reuters | Puerto Princesa | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:55 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that her trip to the Philippine island of Palawan in the contested South China Sea underscored a need to uphold international rules and norms in the area and around the world.
Harris also said the United States stood by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamala Harris
- South China Sea
- United States
- U.S.
- Philippines
- Palawan
- Philippine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks slip as China sticks to pandemic policy
North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'
U.S. NHC says 90% chance of cyclone over Bahamas
France's Le Maire: U.S. Inflation Reduction Act law is major threat to EU companies