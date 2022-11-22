Left Menu

Infiltration bids foiled along IB in Jammu, intruder killed

The BSF foiled two infiltration bids along the International Border IB in Jammu frontier early Tuesday, killing an intruder and arresting another, officials said.At about 2.30 am today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of an intruder near the International Border in Arnia sector of R S Pura area.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 13:54 IST
The BSF foiled two infiltration bids along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier early Tuesday, killing an intruder and arresting another, officials said.

''At about 2.30 am today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of an intruder near the International Border in Arnia sector (of R S Pura area). The intruder crossed over to the Indian side from IB and started moving towards the fence'', Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora told reporters at the force headquarters here.

He said troops warned the intruder many times not to move forward but he didn't pay any heed and kept aggressively moving toward the fence. ''On this, BSF troops fired and neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt'', he said.

In the second incident, BSF troops observed suspicious movement along the IB in Indreshwar Nagar around 4.30 am. ''In this case, when the intruder tried to cross IB and come near the border fence, he was challenged. He raised his hands to surrender and was nabbed'', he said. Both incidents shows that attempts to engineer infiltration from across the border are on, he said. ''They keep trying to see whether terrorists can be penetrated through into Indian territory by sending guides from across the border...But we will not allow any infiltration to take place'', he said.

Boora said the BSF is committed to safeguard the borders and will defeat the designs of the enemy to commit terror activities in the country.

