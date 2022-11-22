Left Menu

Woman dies after jumping off 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the official added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida (West) in the early hours on Tuesday, police said.

The woman lived with her husband in Eco Village- 3 society under the Bisrakh police station limits, they said.

''The local police station was alerted around 3.30 am that a woman had jumped off her apartment in the high-rise society. Soon a team rushed there, the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem,'' a police official said.

The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the official added.

