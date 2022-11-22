Left Menu

Union minister hands over appointment letters to 24 recruits in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 24 candidates in Sikkim as part of the nation-wide Rozgar Mela (employment fair) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of the 24 candidates, 14 of them, including three women, have been recruited in the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), six in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two each in the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Assam Rifles.

Speaking at the event, held the conference hall of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department near here, Sarkar said that the ongoing recruitment drive was a step towards fulfilling the PM's promise of according highest priority to employment generation.

The target of providing 10 lakh jobs across the country will be completed in a time-bound manner in the coming months, the Union minister said.

Congratulating the 24 recruits from Sikkim, he said that the workforce from the new generation joining government services will help strengthen the foundation of the country.

