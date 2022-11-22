Left Menu

Probe launched into fatal SAPS trainee shooting

While an internal investigation is underway, the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), said SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:23 IST
Probe launched into fatal SAPS trainee shooting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a police trainee at the SAPS Operational and Tactical Training Academy in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, on Sunday.

While an internal investigation is underway, the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), said SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

She said psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the Employee Health and Wellness component are currently providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all affected.

Masemola has pledged the organisation's full cooperation and support to the IPID investigation.

"This is an unfortunate incident. We request space to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected," said Masemola.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022