CAG begins probe into allocation of works by Mumbai civic body during COVID-19 pandemic
- Country:
- India
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Tuesday began its probe into the allocation of works by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 10-member team of the CAG held a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal at the civic body's headquarters in the morning, officials said.
The Eknath Shinde-led government had on October 31 asked the CAG to conduct a probe into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body in the pandemic period when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.
''We had a conference today. An audit is underway regarding various departments,'' Chahal told PTI.
According to civic officials, Chahal had conducted a meeting ahead of the CAG team's arrival with the heads of all departments, ward officers, deans of major hospitals and COVID-19 centres and gave necessary instructions about the probe.
''We have been asked to present whatever details (about expenditure and tenders during the COVID-19 period) the CAG demands and give suitable justification (if any query raised),'' an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Mumbai
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
- Chahal
- Iqbal Chahal
ALSO READ
Hockey India announces cash incentives for men, women's teams for every victorious outing
10-man ATK Mohun Bagan rescue late point against Mumbai City FC
South India's first Vande Bharat Express trial run begins, formal launch on Nov 11
Experts looking at India's possible role in brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine
Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-2 (3-1 SO) in FIH Men's Hockey Pro League