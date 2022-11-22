Left Menu

CAG begins probe into allocation of works by Mumbai civic body during COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:47 IST
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Tuesday began its probe into the allocation of works by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 10-member team of the CAG held a meeting with BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal at the civic body's headquarters in the morning, officials said.

The Eknath Shinde-led government had on October 31 asked the CAG to conduct a probe into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body in the pandemic period when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

''We had a conference today. An audit is underway regarding various departments,'' Chahal told PTI.

According to civic officials, Chahal had conducted a meeting ahead of the CAG team's arrival with the heads of all departments, ward officers, deans of major hospitals and COVID-19 centres and gave necessary instructions about the probe.

''We have been asked to present whatever details (about expenditure and tenders during the COVID-19 period) the CAG demands and give suitable justification (if any query raised),'' an official said.

