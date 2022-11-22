Iran's Revolutionary Guards hit Kurdish Iranian group in Iraqi Kurdistan - Tasnim

Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted on Tuesday a base of what it says are "separatist terrorists" in Iraq's Kurdistan region with missiles and kamikaze drones, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

Tehran accuses Iranian Kurdish groups taking refuge in Iraq's Kurdistan of fomenting nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16. "In today's operation, the base of a separatist terrorist group near Kirkuk, known as the Free Kurdistan Party, was targeted by missiles and kamikaze drones," Tasnim said.

The news agency added that since Nov. 14 the Revolutionary Guards launched a new round of attacks against "separatist terrorists" in response to the group's alleged anti-security actions in Iranian cities bordering Iraq. Last week, two people were killed and 10 were wounded when rockets and drones hit the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish parties in the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

