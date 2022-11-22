Left Menu

Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's son withdraws pre-arrest bail plea in money laundering case
Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh on Tuesday withdrew an anticipatory bail application (ABA), which he had filed a year ago before a special court in connection with a money laundering case. Anil Deshmukh is also an accused in the money laundering case and has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, he continues to be in judicial custody in connection with a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Hrishikesh had been summoned multiple times for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). But he never turned up before the probe agency.

Anticipating arrest in the case, Hrishikesh had in November last year filed an anticipatory bail plea, through his advocates Aniket Nikkam and Inderpal Singh, before a special court here.

On Tuesday, his lawyer informed special judge R N Rokade that they don't want to pursue the matter further and sought to withdraw the plea. The court accepted their plea and disposed of the application as withdrawn.

The ED's case against the senior NCP leader, who was the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and others came after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The probe agency has alleged that while serving as the state home minister, Deshmukh had misused his official position and through dismissed policeman Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The money was allegedly laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, an education trust controlled by the Deshmukh family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

