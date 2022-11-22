Left Menu

Soccer-Polish FA board member and former head arrested on fraud charges

Four people have been arrested for defrauding the Polish Football Association (PZPN) out of at least 1 million zlotys ($217,732.10), Poland's Central Anti-corruption Bureau said on Tuesday. Among those arrested are PZPN board member Jakub T. and former PZPN secretary general Maciej S., as well as Iwona T.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:53 IST
Soccer-Polish FA board member and former head arrested on fraud charges
  • Country:
  • Poland

Four people have been arrested for defrauding the Polish Football Association (PZPN) out of at least 1 million zlotys ($217,732.10), Poland's Central Anti-corruption Bureau said on Tuesday. Among those arrested are PZPN board member Jakub T. and former PZPN secretary general Maciej S., as well as Iwona T. and Gabriela M., who were shareholders and chief executives of a company cooperating with the association.

Under Polish law the surnames of people charged with crimes cannot be published. Private broadcaster RMF FM reported that Jakub T. and Maciej S. were arrested at an airport, where they were due to fly to the World Cup in Qatar.

Corruption in football has come under increased scrutiny worldwide after U.S. Department of Justice allegations that bribes were paid to secure votes when the hosting rights for the tournament were awarded 12 years ago. In a statement posted on twitter PZPN said that it took reports of the arrests with "due seriousness".

"The federation does not know the details of the case and will not comment on it until it receives information," it said. "At the same time, PZPN declares its full readiness to cooperate with competent services in order to clarify the matter as soon as possible." ($1 = 4.5928 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022