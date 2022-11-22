Left Menu

HC bench keeps in abeyance single judge order against 254 asst profs in TN

A division bench of the Madras High on Tuesday kept in abeyance the recent orders of a single judge, which terminated the appointment of 254 assistant professors in the various colleges run by Pachaiyappas Trust in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.The bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction while admitting the appeals preferred by the aggrieved asst professors.The judges pointed out that the inquiry conducted by Justice Shanmugam Commission revealed there were some irregularities in the award of weightage marks in respect of 150 assistant professors alone.

A division bench of the Madras High on Tuesday kept in abeyance the recent orders of a single judge, which terminated the appointment of 254 assistant professors in the various colleges run by Pachaiyappa's Trust in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction while admitting the appeals preferred by the aggrieved asst professors.

The judges pointed out that the inquiry conducted by Justice Shanmugam Commission revealed there were some irregularities in the award of weightage marks in respect of 150 assistant professors alone. The single judge order declaring the appointments of all the 254 assistant professors as null and void, cannot be accepted. Hence, the operation of his order passed on November 17 is kept in abeyance till passing of final orders on the appeals, the bench said. While allowing two writ petitions from R Prema Latha and six others, who alleged irregularities in the appointments, Justice S M Subramaniam on November 17 had directed the Pachaiyappa's Trust to terminate the services of the 254 assistant professors from service.

