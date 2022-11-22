Arunachal Guv stresses on timely completion of defence projects

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd.) B D Mishra on Tuesday stressed the timely completion of pending defence projects in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials from the Army and civilian administration at Raj Bhavan, Mishra said defence-related projects, including construction and revamping of roads and bridges in border areas, must be given top priority for the defence of the nation.

Mishra said that armed forces have been deployed to protect every inch of the nation and it is the duty of every civilian to enable them to perform their operation roles.

He advised Army officers to assist local entrepreneurs in tourism-related projects.

The governor suggested that memorial pillars be erected on battlegrounds to mark the 1962 India-China War to inspire generations for making sacrifices for the defence of the country.

The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 2 Mountain Division, Major General M S Bains, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Executive Director Sunil Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K B Singh, Secretary (Home) C N Longpai, among others.

