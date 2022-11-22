Left Menu

Arunachal Guv stresses on timely completion of defence projects

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:35 IST
Arunachal Guv stresses on timely completion of defence projects
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd.) B D Mishra on Tuesday stressed the timely completion of pending defence projects in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials from the Army and civilian administration at Raj Bhavan, Mishra said defence-related projects, including construction and revamping of roads and bridges in border areas, must be given top priority for the defence of the nation.

Mishra said that armed forces have been deployed to protect every inch of the nation and it is the duty of every civilian to enable them to perform their operation roles.

He advised Army officers to assist local entrepreneurs in tourism-related projects.

The governor suggested that memorial pillars be erected on battlegrounds to mark the 1962 India-China War to inspire generations for making sacrifices for the defence of the country.

The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 2 Mountain Division, Major General M S Bains, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Executive Director Sunil Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests K B Singh, Secretary (Home) C N Longpai, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022