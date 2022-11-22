Left Menu

Student's unnatural death: IIT-KGP, police submit reports before Cal HC

Salim Ahmed, the father of the deceased student, has moved the high court seeking the formation of a special investigation team to probe the death of Faizan.A supplementary affidavit filed by the petitioner before the court during the hearing on November 10 annexed an email dated February 4 which appeared to have been addressed to the students of IIT-Kharagpur by a team of hostel wardens.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 21:08 IST
Student's unnatural death: IIT-KGP, police submit reports before Cal HC
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities at IIT-Kharagpur on Tuesday filed a report before the Calcutta High Court giving details of the steps taken by the institute's management and wardens to prevent ragging in its hostel. The additional superintendent of police in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district also filed a report on the progress of the investigation into the unnatural death of third-year student from Assam, Faizan Ahmed.

Ahmed's body was found in a hostel room of the institute on October 14.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, taking note of the reports, directed the advocates of the parties involved in the case to maintain strict confidentiality about the contents of these.

The court also said that the matter will appear for hearing again on November 30. Salim Ahmed, the father of the deceased student, has moved the high court seeking the formation of a special investigation team to probe the death of Faizan.

A supplementary affidavit filed by the petitioner before the court during the hearing on November 10 annexed an email dated February 4 which appeared to have been addressed to the students of IIT-Kharagpur by a team of hostel wardens. The court noted that the email makes mention of complaints from second-year undergraduate students of physical and mental harassment by a group of seniors.

Taking a serious view of the allegations, the court had on November 10 directed that the students involved in ''ragging'' be named by the IIT-Kharagpur director in his report.

''This Court is interested to know as to what steps have been taken by the said wardens and the Management of the IIT, Kharagpur, after receipt of information of what appears to this court to be a clear case of 'ragging','' Justice Mantha had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022