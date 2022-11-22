Pakistan national held along IB in J-K's Samba, repatriated within hours

A Pakistani intruder was repatriated to his country within hours of his arrest by Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official said.

The intruder was repatriated at a flag meeting between BSF and Pakistan Rangers in Ramgarh sector this afternoon, the official said.

He said Shahzad, a resident of Rangoor village in Pakistan, was arrested in the early hours of the day by the alert BSF when he tried to cross the border fence into this side.

The questioning of the arrested person revealed that he is mentally retarded, the official said. The Pakistan Rangers confirmed that the arrested person is mentally unfit and accordingly a flag meeting was held and he was handed over to them after completion of necessary formalities, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)