Mumbai cops help two Kenyan women get back Rs 15 lakh cash left behind in cab

Two Kenyan women who inadvertently left behind Rs 15 lakh in cash in a cab in Colaba got back the money thanks to quick action by the Mumbai police, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Colaba police station official, both the women were in south Mumbai for some business purpose and left Rs 15 lakh by mistake in the cab in which they were travelling.

After they got down from the cab and realised they had left behind the bag carrying the cash in the vehicle, the women immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police managed to get the car's registration number and later located its driver in the Kalbadevi locality and recovered the cash-filled bag, which was returned to the women, he added.

