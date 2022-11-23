U.S. talking to Mexico, other countries to facilitate returns of Venezuelans, official says
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 01:32 IST
The United States is in talks with Mexico and other countries to facilitate the return of Venezuelans to their homeland, a senior U.S. official said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.
"We don't currently have a relationship with the government of Venezuela but we do have the capacity to carry out repatriations to Venezuela at the moment," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, Blas Nunez-Neto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Venezuela
- Mexico
- Venezuelans
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election-eve lawsuits target U.S. ballot rules
U.S. FDA commissioner Robert Califf tests positive for COVID
Abortion and voting rights at stake in tight U.S. governors' races
UK to announce U.S. gas deal after climate change summit -Telegraph
'Our democracy's at risk,' Biden says on eve of U.S. midterm elections