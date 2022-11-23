Left Menu

Woman shot at in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:07 IST
Woman shot at in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was injured after she was allegedly shot at by two unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Murlipura area, they said.

Anjali was parking her scooter in front of her office when two men, who were waiting there, opened fire at her. She sustained a bullet injury in her back and is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital here, the police said.

Abdul Latif, the woman's husband, told police that his family members did not approve of their marriage and had been harassing them.

According to Latif, his elder brother Ajeej and his friends could be behind the attack, the police said.

''The matter is being probed from all angles,'' they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022