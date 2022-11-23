Woman shot at in Jaipur

A woman was injured after she was allegedly shot at by two unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Murlipura area, they said.

Anjali was parking her scooter in front of her office when two men, who were waiting there, opened fire at her. She sustained a bullet injury in her back and is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital here, the police said.

Abdul Latif, the woman's husband, told police that his family members did not approve of their marriage and had been harassing them.

According to Latif, his elder brother Ajeej and his friends could be behind the attack, the police said.

''The matter is being probed from all angles,'' they said.

