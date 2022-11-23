Left Menu

J&K HC summons 3 advocates over 'misconduct' complaint

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three senior advocates have been summoned by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court next month in connection with a complaint against them for alleged misconduct.

The summons were issued to the advocates, including former Kashmir Bar association president Mian Abdul Qayoom, after law secretary Achal Sethi filed a complaint for initiating disciplinary action against them under the Advocates Act.

According to the complaint, Qayoom, Gulam Nabi Thoker and Nazir Ahmed Ronga committed professional and other misconduct.

A three-member disciplinary committee of Justices Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjay Dhar and Mohmmad Akram Choudhary went through the complaint, which was presented before it by the registrar general of the court under the orders of the chief justice.

''Having gone through contents of the complaint and the material placed on the record, we are of the view that, prima facie, the allegations levelled by the law secretary against the above named advocates constitute professional and other misconduct,'' the committee said in an order on Tuesday.

''You are hereby summoned to appear before this committee on 17.12.2022 at 10.30 (am) at the high court at Srinagar,'' the disciplinary committee secretary said in separate summons.

Another summon was issued to the law secretary to appear in the court in Srinagar on the date.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a dossier already against Qayoom for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The dossier said that Qayoom, is a ''terrorist ideologue and was chief legal advisor of deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani with his open support of secessionist movement''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

