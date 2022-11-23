Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:11 IST
Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has the right to take care of its own problems in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as his country's armed forces continued a major air operation targeting a Kurdish militia in the region.

Erdogan, who was making a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers in parliament, has signalled a possible ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG forces in Syria after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border in recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022