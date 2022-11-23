Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria
Turkey has the right to take care of its own problems in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, as his country's armed forces continued a major air operation targeting a Kurdish militia in the region.
Erdogan, who was making a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers in parliament, has signalled a possible ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG forces in Syria after retaliatory strikes escalated along the Syrian border in recent days.
